en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Democratizing Game Development: Maria Burns Ortiz’s Vision

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:19 am EST
Democratizing Game Development: Maria Burns Ortiz’s Vision

Every revolution has its pioneers and the gaming industry is no exception. Maria Burns Ortiz, co-founder of 7 Generation Games, is leading the charge to democratize game development. Her Minneapolis-based company is dedicated to creating educational games that cater to underrepresented populations, particularly Native American tribes. The games combine entertainment and education, covering subjects like math, science, and financial literacy. Since kicking off in 2015, 7 Generation Games has produced 26 games, including the successful ‘Making Camp’ series.

Strides Against the Odds

Working alongside her mother, tech veteran AnnMaria De Mars, and with the backing of her sister, Ronda Rousey, Burns Ortiz has navigated the challenging landscape of fundraising. Despite the hurdles faced by female founders in securing venture capital, their Latina-founded company has made significant strides, securing support from initiatives like the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program.

The educational games produced by 7 Generation Games incorporate tribal customs, art, and languages, sometimes playing a crucial role in preserving languages at risk of fading away.

Democratizing Game Development

In a bid to innovate even further, Burns Ortiz is gearing up to launch 7 Gen Blocks, an open-source software platform set to empower users to design their own games for a nominal monthly licensing fee. This platform aims to lower the barriers to game design, echoing what WordPress did for website creation.

While this move will involve giving up some quality control, it’s expected to empower new game developers and diversify the company’s revenue streams. Industry experts advise Burns Ortiz to leverage direct marketing strategies to promote the new service effectively, including real-life events to showcase the product and word-of-mouth recommendations.

Beyond Gaming: Empowering Communities

The 10-person team at 7 Generation Games has developed 26 games, each with a focus on diverse voices and content. Their aim is not just to develop games but to empower and educate underserved communities. Their efforts have proven successful and have started to change the game in the software and gaming industry.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 seconds ago
Western Tech Continues to Fuel Russian Military Despite Sanctions, Research Reveals
In a startling revelation, new research has presented that Western technology, including high-priority battlefield goods and critical components, continues to find its way into Russia, despite comprehensive sanctions imposed by the Western coalition. These sanctions, enforced post Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, were intended to limit the sale of advanced military-use technologies to Russia. Nevertheless,
Western Tech Continues to Fuel Russian Military Despite Sanctions, Research Reveals
Solo Yachtsman Missing After Vessel Sinks in Loch Inver
59 seconds ago
Solo Yachtsman Missing After Vessel Sinks in Loch Inver
Vanguard MENA's Gulf Career Program: An Investment in Career Development, Not a Scam
1 min ago
Vanguard MENA's Gulf Career Program: An Investment in Career Development, Not a Scam
Haley and DeSantis Square Off in Political Debate Amid Surging Searches for DeSantisLies.com
22 seconds ago
Haley and DeSantis Square Off in Political Debate Amid Surging Searches for DeSantisLies.com
Germany Considers Shift to Coal: A Step Back for Green Energy?
47 seconds ago
Germany Considers Shift to Coal: A Step Back for Green Energy?
Two Arrested in West Belfast Following Police Car Chase
52 seconds ago
Two Arrested in West Belfast Following Police Car Chase
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Number of Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses in the United States Raises Discussion
2 mins
Rising Number of Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses in the United States Raises Discussion
Informed Predictions and Sharp Analysis on Viewpoint; Cudillero Named Spain's Prettiest Village
5 mins
Informed Predictions and Sharp Analysis on Viewpoint; Cudillero Named Spain's Prettiest Village
John Millman Bids Farewell to an 18-Year Singles Career
5 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to an 18-Year Singles Career
Kerman Attack Victims Provide Life-Saving Organ Donations
5 mins
Kerman Attack Victims Provide Life-Saving Organ Donations
Australia Day Controversy: Peter Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott
5 mins
Australia Day Controversy: Peter Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott
Revolutionary Tool to Transform Dental Care on Trial in Australian University
7 mins
Revolutionary Tool to Transform Dental Care on Trial in Australian University
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
10 mins
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
Jake Weatherald's Heroic Knock Leads Adelaide Strikers to Crucial BBL13 Victory
10 mins
Jake Weatherald's Heroic Knock Leads Adelaide Strikers to Crucial BBL13 Victory
Stomach Flu Outbreak: Symptoms, Management, and Prevention
10 mins
Stomach Flu Outbreak: Symptoms, Management, and Prevention
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
6 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app