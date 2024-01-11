Democratizing Game Development: Maria Burns Ortiz’s Vision

Every revolution has its pioneers and the gaming industry is no exception. Maria Burns Ortiz, co-founder of 7 Generation Games, is leading the charge to democratize game development. Her Minneapolis-based company is dedicated to creating educational games that cater to underrepresented populations, particularly Native American tribes. The games combine entertainment and education, covering subjects like math, science, and financial literacy. Since kicking off in 2015, 7 Generation Games has produced 26 games, including the successful ‘Making Camp’ series.

Strides Against the Odds

Working alongside her mother, tech veteran AnnMaria De Mars, and with the backing of her sister, Ronda Rousey, Burns Ortiz has navigated the challenging landscape of fundraising. Despite the hurdles faced by female founders in securing venture capital, their Latina-founded company has made significant strides, securing support from initiatives like the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program.

The educational games produced by 7 Generation Games incorporate tribal customs, art, and languages, sometimes playing a crucial role in preserving languages at risk of fading away.

Democratizing Game Development

In a bid to innovate even further, Burns Ortiz is gearing up to launch 7 Gen Blocks, an open-source software platform set to empower users to design their own games for a nominal monthly licensing fee. This platform aims to lower the barriers to game design, echoing what WordPress did for website creation.

While this move will involve giving up some quality control, it’s expected to empower new game developers and diversify the company’s revenue streams. Industry experts advise Burns Ortiz to leverage direct marketing strategies to promote the new service effectively, including real-life events to showcase the product and word-of-mouth recommendations.

Beyond Gaming: Empowering Communities

The 10-person team at 7 Generation Games has developed 26 games, each with a focus on diverse voices and content. Their aim is not just to develop games but to empower and educate underserved communities. Their efforts have proven successful and have started to change the game in the software and gaming industry.