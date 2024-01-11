en English
BNN Newsroom

Deloitte India to Honor Best Managed Companies, Highlights ISRO’s Achievements and More

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:25 am EST
Deloitte India to Honor Best Managed Companies, Highlights ISRO’s Achievements and More

Leading professional services firm Deloitte India is set to host the third edition of its prestigious “Best Managed Companies” program, a platform aimed at celebrating the excellence of private businesses across the country. The program is fast-approaching, with the nation’s business sector on tenterhooks, eager to witness the unveiling of the best-managed companies.

Deloitte’s CIO Program: Empowering Business Leaders

To further bolster its industry impact, Deloitte has spotlighted its CIO Program, a robust resource for senior leaders grappling with the rapidly evolving landscape of business and technology. The company has released a series of comprehensive reports covering key sectors such as technology, sustainability, tax, financial services, and consumer business. These resources aim to arm Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and other professionals with the knowledge and insights to drive their enterprises forward.

ISRO’s Breakthroughs in Space Exploration

Deloitte India has also taken time to acknowledge the extraordinary achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission made history with the first-ever soft landing on the Moon’s South Polar region in 2023. The Aditya L-1 mission, another feather in ISRO’s cap, successfully positioned a satellite in a halo orbit around the Lagrange Point 1 to study the Sun’s characteristics. These achievements, executed with remarkable cost-effectiveness and precision, have elevated India’s stature in the global space community.

Transforming Global Capability Centers

Deloitte is also championing the transformation of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) into strategic business enablers and Centers of Excellence (CoEs). Additionally, the firm has published a paper outlining key interventions for healthcare providers to improve consumer engagement in the post-pandemic world. The company continually strives to fortify connections within its organization and enhance its societal impact.

In its concluding note, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP shares legal aspects related to its global network. The firm advises career hopefuls to exercise caution, and underscores the significance of respecting privacy and cookie preferences on its website.

