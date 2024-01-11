en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Delhi High Court Highlights Genetic Science in Dowry Death Case, Denies Bail to Husband

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
Delhi High Court Highlights Genetic Science in Dowry Death Case, Denies Bail to Husband

In a decisive move that challenges regressive societal norms, the Delhi High Court has made critical observations regarding a dowry death case. The case involved a woman allegedly tormented by her husband and in-laws for bringing insufficient dowry and birthing two daughters. The court’s remarks serve as a stark reminder of the deep-rooted biases that continue to plague our society and the urgent need for change.

Challenging Misconceptions with Science

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, adjudicating the case, highlighted an oft-ignored fact: that the gender of a child is determined by the chromosomes of the father, not the mother. This assertion challenges the irrational and damaging belief that women are to blame for not producing male heirs, a notion that has led to the harassment and even death of numerous married women. The court emphasized the need for educating such individuals on the basic principles of genetic science, as ignorance in this area exacerbates the issue.

Women’s Worth Beyond Financial Constraints

Further, the court underscored that a woman’s value and dignity should not hinge on the fulfillment of financial demands from her in-laws. The societal bias encapsulated in dowry expectations reduces women to mere objects, violating the fundamental principles of gender equality. Such practices not only degrade women but also stand in stark contrast to the ideals of empowerment and equality that our society strives for.

Justice Upheld, Bail Denied

In light of the gravity and seriousness of the allegations, the court denied bail to the woman’s husband. This decision reflects the court’s commitment to address the matter exhaustively through a trial, considering the life lost due to the torment inflicted on the woman. The verdict sends a clear message to society about the severe consequences of such actions and the urgent need to eradicate regressive practices.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 mins ago
Fact-Checking the Claims of Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis in the GOP Iowa Debate
During a recent GOP debate in Iowa, potential presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis took the stage, bombarding the audience with statements and claims on a plethora of topics. These words, however, did not go unchallenged. In an era where misinformation can spread like wildfire, a comprehensive fact-check has become crucial in deciphering the
Fact-Checking the Claims of Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis in the GOP Iowa Debate
Samsung Prepares to Launch Galaxy S24 Series with Pioneering AI Tech
5 mins ago
Samsung Prepares to Launch Galaxy S24 Series with Pioneering AI Tech
Unrest in Sulaymaniyah: Teachers Rally Against Government Decisions
6 mins ago
Unrest in Sulaymaniyah: Teachers Rally Against Government Decisions
Tax Evasion Cases Surge by 119%: DGGI Reports
5 mins ago
Tax Evasion Cases Surge by 119%: DGGI Reports
Ram Mandir Issue Set to Take Center Stage as BJP Labels Congress 'Anti-Hindu'
5 mins ago
Ram Mandir Issue Set to Take Center Stage as BJP Labels Congress 'Anti-Hindu'
Bermudian Woman's Arrest in Bali: A Tale of Dispute and Uncertainty
5 mins ago
Bermudian Woman's Arrest in Bali: A Tale of Dispute and Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
Marc Bean Announces Return of Free Democratic Movement to Bermuda's Politics
9 mins
Marc Bean Announces Return of Free Democratic Movement to Bermuda's Politics
Jill Biden Defends President's Work Ethic Amid Vacation Data
10 mins
Jill Biden Defends President's Work Ethic Amid Vacation Data
Unprecedented Rise in Young Cancer Rates: An Urgent Medical Puzzle
10 mins
Unprecedented Rise in Young Cancer Rates: An Urgent Medical Puzzle
Nigeria's Sports Minister Pledges to Tackle Funding Challenges, Spurs Excellence for African Games
10 mins
Nigeria's Sports Minister Pledges to Tackle Funding Challenges, Spurs Excellence for African Games
U.S. Army Veteran Challenges DEI Targets in Military
11 mins
U.S. Army Veteran Challenges DEI Targets in Military
Irish MEP Clare Daly: Zionism's Global Perception at an All-time Low
11 mins
Irish MEP Clare Daly: Zionism's Global Perception at an All-time Low
Over 200 Genes Linked to Depression in Groundbreaking Global Study
11 mins
Over 200 Genes Linked to Depression in Groundbreaking Global Study
Curology Expands Availability: Now Available on Amazon
12 mins
Curology Expands Availability: Now Available on Amazon
Weightlifter Loses Tooth in Shocking Gym Accident
12 mins
Weightlifter Loses Tooth in Shocking Gym Accident
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
30 mins
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
1 hour
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
4 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app