Business

Delhi Business Owners Under Investigation for Alleged Cheating of Nearly 1.7 Crore Rupees

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Delhi Business Owners Under Investigation for Alleged Cheating of Nearly 1.7 Crore Rupees

Unfolding in the heart of India’s capital, Delhi, is an intricate tale of alleged deceit involving a substantial financial transaction between a buyer and a seller. At the epicenter of this controversy are Vikas Tanwar and Pushpa Tanwar, the proprietors of a Delhi-based firm, now finding themselves under the glare of the Tulinj police’s investigation for purportedly swindling nearly 1.7 crore Rupees from a buyer.

Fateful Transaction

The saga began when a Dubai-based company placed an order for electrical fittings with the Delhi firm, amounting to a hefty 5 crore Indian Rupees. The buyer, demonstrating their trust, advanced an initial payment of 1.96 crore Rupees. However, the narrative took an unexpected turn when the goods delivered, valued at a mere 26.5 lakh Rupees, were reportedly sub-par, not meeting the buyer’s specified standards.

Broken Promises and Lost Trust

Despite the initial payment made in good faith, the seller failed to deliver the rest of the order, valued at approximately 1.7 crore Rupees. It was this breach of trust that sparked the buyer’s outrage, leading them to lodge a complaint against the Tanwars.

Police Intervention and Investigation

Following the complaint, the Tulinj police have registered a case against the owners of the Delhi-based firm. The allegation against them is serious – the cheating of the buyer out of nearly 1.7 crore Rupees. The investigation is ongoing, with the Tanwars facing stringent scrutiny from law enforcement. As the story unfolds, it reaffirms the necessity of stringent checks and balances in commercial transactions, and the importance of maintaining ethical business practices.

Business Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

