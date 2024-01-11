en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Dayton, Ohio Mass Shooting: Released Footage Reveals Critical Police Response

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Dayton, Ohio Mass Shooting: Released Footage Reveals Critical Police Response

The recently released video footage capturing the critical moments of the Dayton, Ohio mass shooting incident on August 4, 2019, has provided a stark insight into the swift action of police officers that potentially saved numerous lives. The video documents the shooter, already responsible for multiple fatalities and injuries, being neutralized mere steps away from a crowded bar, averting further tragedy.

Unveiling the Incident

At the heart of the incident was the suspect, identified as James M. Skirvin. He had reportedly assaulted his daughter using a truck before the police pursuit began. Armed and threatening suicide by cop, Skirvin’s actions escalated to a high-speed chase before he was shot by officers. He is currently in stable condition.

The Police Pursuit

The released dash camera footage reveals the intense pursuit on U.S. 35, ending in Skirvin’s truck hitting two police cruisers. The suspect, a Trotwood police officer, and a woman Skirvin had reportedly hit intentionally with his truck before the chase, were all hospitalized. While the officer and suspect are in a stable condition, the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The incident led to multiple officers from different departments opening fire on Skirvin, who was later charged with one count of felonious assault in connection to the pedestrian strike.

The Response and the Fallout

In the video, the police are seen attempting to stop a defiant Skirvin who fired at officers, crossed into wrong-way traffic, and crashed into a Trotwood police cruiser. Skirvin, believed to have been armed with two weapons – a rifle and a shotgun – left the police with no option but to open fire on his vehicle. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now conducting an investigation into the incident.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
Business Executives Challenge Asset Seizure in Nigeria: A Financial Feud Unfolds
In a riveting development, a consortium of Nigerian business moguls have staunchly objected to the confiscation of approximately K120 million from 21 bank accounts held with Ecobank Zambia. This group of executives, whose identities remain undisclosed, argue that the funds in question are lawfully theirs, challenging the non-conviction based forfeiture to the Nigerian State. They
Business Executives Challenge Asset Seizure in Nigeria: A Financial Feud Unfolds
Be Group Gains $30M Investment from VPBank Securities, Eyes Tech Unicorn Status
43 seconds ago
Be Group Gains $30M Investment from VPBank Securities, Eyes Tech Unicorn Status
U.S. Consumer Prices Surge in December, Unemployment Claims Show Decline
51 seconds ago
U.S. Consumer Prices Surge in December, Unemployment Claims Show Decline
Own a Piece of 'The Crown': Netflix Series Props and Costumes Go on Auction
8 seconds ago
Own a Piece of 'The Crown': Netflix Series Props and Costumes Go on Auction
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
8 seconds ago
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
Bitcoin Trading Skyrockets as U.S. SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs
20 seconds ago
Bitcoin Trading Skyrockets as U.S. SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
3 mins
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
4 mins
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
4 mins
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
5 mins
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
10 mins
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
12 mins
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
12 mins
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
17 mins
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
18 mins
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app