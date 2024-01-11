en English
Day of Silly Walks Returns to Prague; Masaryk Station Begins Reconstruction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
The streets of Prague will soon echo with the sound of unconventional gaits and bouts of laughter as the annual Day of Silly Walks is set to return after a decade-long hiatus. The event, inspired by the legendary Monty Python’s ‘Ministry of Silly Walks’ sketch, is scheduled for Sunday, January 7, at 2 p.m., inviting fans of the British comedy troupe to gather at Nmst Republiky, in front of the Palladium entrance.

Embracing the Spirit of Monty Python

Participants are encouraged to emulate the iconic attire from the 1970 sketch – suits, bowler hats, and briefcases but it is not mandatory. The procession is expected to be a spectacle of humor and absurdity, as participants display their unique and humorous walks, marching from Na Pkop Street to the lower part of Wenceslas Square.

Celebrating a Legacy of Humor

The Day of Silly Walks is more than just an amusing gathering; it’s a tribute to the comedic genius of Monty Python’s Flying Circus. The event specifically highlights John Cleese’s memorable performance, where his character amusingly assesses the silliness of walks and encounters a secretary’s pratfall while carrying coffee.

Humor for a Cause

This event also serves as a platform for Prague Morning, the entity behind the event, to promote independent and unbiased news. The organizers encourage contributions to support their endeavor, as they continue to provide the local community, foreign residents, and visitors with a unique blend of news and entertainment.

In other news, the Masaryk railway station in Prague has officially kicked off its reconstruction. The project, expected to be completed by 2027 and costing CZK 3.39 billion, includes the installation of an elevated platform, improved connections, and an expansion to a total of nine tracks. The station, which serves up to 30,000 passengers daily, will become the launching point for the railway to the airport. The renovation is being funded nearly 84% by European funds.

