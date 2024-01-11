en English
BNN Newsroom

Daniel Kaluuya Rejects Fashion Campaigns, Champions Authenticity and Representation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:31 am EST
Acclaimed actor Daniel Kaluuya, revered for his Oscar-winning performances in ‘Get Out’ and ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ has made a bold statement by rejecting fashion campaign offers that failed to align with his personal values and achievements. In a candid conversation with British GQ, Kaluuya underscored the importance of authenticity and self-representation in his career choices. He revealed turning down proposals that suggested pairing him with white co-stars who had not accomplished as much as him professionally. Emphasizing the significance of taking selective projects, Kaluuya stated, ‘If it’s not a f*** yeah, it’s a no.’

Choosing Impact Over Money

Kaluuya’s philosophy extends beyond mere professional decisions – it’s a lifestyle choice. He stressed the importance of not running after money but focusing on creating impactful work and leading an honest life. His choices echo his belief in delivering performances that resonate with his personal ethos and contribute to the larger narrative of representation and diversity in the entertainment landscape.

‘The Kitchen’: A Directorial Debut

Kaluuya’s commitment to authenticity is apparent in his directorial debut, ‘The Kitchen,’ a Netflix film set to release on January 19. Drawing inspiration from his upbringing in a Camden Town housing estate, the film explores a dystopian London where social housing has been obliterated. It chronicles the residents’ resistance against forced displacement from ‘The Kitchen’ community.

A Cast That Reflects Authenticity

The film features newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman and British rapper Kano, with former footballer Ian Wright in a supporting role. Kaluuya lauded Bannerman’s performance, which bagged the young actor a longlist nomination for the 2023 BIFA Breakthrough award. In a testament to the authenticity that Kaluuya seeks in his work, he shared how 14-year-old Bannerman provided valuable feedback on the script.

Kaluuya’s recent roles, including his new position as associate artistic director of The Roundhouse in Camden, reflects his commitment to creating opportunities for actors of diverse backgrounds. He also acknowledged the ongoing challenges of racial inequality in the entertainment industry while being optimistic about the positive changes he has witnessed.

