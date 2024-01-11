en English
Crime

Dallas Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot Weeks After Brother’s Death

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
Dallas Tragedy: 6-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot Weeks After Brother’s Death

In a shocking turn of events, a 6-year-old girl was fatally shot within the confines of a townhome on N. Fitzhugh Avenue, in the Old East Dallas neighborhood. The tragedy unfolded on Wednesday afternoon, barely two weeks after her 14-year-old brother, Ah’bralen Rider, was victim to a similar fate. The Dallas Police Department has taken the reins of the ongoing investigation.

A Family Grieving Twice Over

The grim events that have befallen this family are unprecedented and heartbreaking. At the time when the girl’s shooting occurred, she was accompanied by other juveniles in a home where an unsecured gun was available. The details of how the unfortunate event transpired remain opaque at this juncture. Post the incident, the young girl was rushed to a hospital, however, her injuries proved fatal.

The children’s mother, already grappling with the grief of losing her son, found herself planning another funeral. She was not present at home when the shooting of her daughter took place. The 14-year-old boy, Ah’bralen Rider, had been shot on December 29 off Harry Hines Boulevard in Oak Lawn and tragically succumbed to his injuries on New Year’s Eve.

Arrests and Charges

In connection with Rider’s shooting, a 16-year-old suspect had been arrested earlier. The charges brought against him were initially for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. However, following Rider’s death, the charges were likely to escalate to manslaughter. The fate of another 14-year-old boy involved in the incident hangs in the balance, but he is expected to survive his injuries.

A Community in Shock

The Old East Dallas community reels under the shock of back-to-back shootings impacting the same family. Locals have voiced their distress and disbelief at the sudden and untimely loss of such young lives. As the Dallas Police Department continues its investigation, the community prays for justice and peace, and prepares to support a grieving family.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

