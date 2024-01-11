en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Czech Government’s Cannabis Bill Sidesteps Regulated Market

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:19 am EST
Czech Government’s Cannabis Bill Sidesteps Regulated Market

Unveiling a new chapter in its drug control policy, the Czech government has presented a draft of a cannabis regulation bill that notably excludes a previously planned regulated cannabis market. The bill, dubbed a ‘compromise version’ by the Pirates party, advocates for cannabis legalization and sets forth rules for legal cultivation, the operation of cannabis clubs, licensed sales and exports, and taxation. Additionally, the draft proposes restrictions on production and sales, as well as registration requirements for users, small growers, and cannabis clubs.

Modeling After European Counterparts

Reflecting on the international context, National anti-drug coordinator Jindřich Vobořil has named Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Malta as exemplary nations leading this approach. This newly proposed legislation forms part of a broader government plan to tackle addiction through scientifically informed risk prevention and harm reduction policies, stretching until the end of 2025.

Long Journey to Legislation

The current draft, in the works since late 2022, follows a previous version presented in April 2022. The earlier version proposed a regulated market allowing up to 5 grams of recreational cannabis use per day, along with legal growth and distribution. It also suggested registration for consumers and annual fees for growers and sellers. Despite the decriminalization of cannabis in Czechia, permitting the cultivation of up to five plants for personal use, recreational use remains illegal. Nevertheless, medicinal marijuana has been legal in the country for a decade.

Debate on the Draft Continues

While pro-legalization groups have applauded the abolition of punishment for personal use, they have criticized the draft for its lack of provision for a strictly regulated market. They express concerns over the potential rise of illegal producers and dealers. The debate is ongoing within the government. Figures like Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny voice apprehension about the potential surge in cannabis use and the associated costs for addiction treatment and prevention programs.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
Capitol Hill in Tumult: Rep. Greene's Display of Hunter Biden Images Sparks Controversy
In a recent development on Capitol Hill, Representative Lauren Boebert has been drawing more attention for her personal behavior than her legislative work. This shift in focus comes as her colleague, Marjorie Taylor Greene, holds the spotlight during a House Oversight Committee hearing. Greene escalated tensions by displaying censored nude images of President Joe Biden’s
Capitol Hill in Tumult: Rep. Greene's Display of Hunter Biden Images Sparks Controversy
Former Wyelands Bank CEO Fined £120,000 by Bank of England's PRA
52 seconds ago
Former Wyelands Bank CEO Fined £120,000 by Bank of England's PRA
US Inflation Surges in December, Driven by Rising Shelter Costs
56 seconds ago
US Inflation Surges in December, Driven by Rising Shelter Costs
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure Fuels Controversy at Committee Meeting
12 seconds ago
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure Fuels Controversy at Committee Meeting
The Sopranos Turns 25 and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Arrives on Apple TV+
46 seconds ago
The Sopranos Turns 25 and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Arrives on Apple TV+
Bhansali Engineering Set to Expand Resin Production with Environmental Clearance
52 seconds ago
Bhansali Engineering Set to Expand Resin Production with Environmental Clearance
Latest Headlines
World News
Haley and DeSantis Square Off in Political Debate Amid Surging Searches for DeSantisLies.com
2 mins
Haley and DeSantis Square Off in Political Debate Amid Surging Searches for DeSantisLies.com
Rising Number of Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses in the United States Raises Discussion
3 mins
Rising Number of Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses in the United States Raises Discussion
Informed Predictions and Sharp Analysis on Viewpoint; Cudillero Named Spain's Prettiest Village
6 mins
Informed Predictions and Sharp Analysis on Viewpoint; Cudillero Named Spain's Prettiest Village
John Millman Bids Farewell to an 18-Year Singles Career
6 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to an 18-Year Singles Career
Kerman Attack Victims Provide Life-Saving Organ Donations
6 mins
Kerman Attack Victims Provide Life-Saving Organ Donations
Australia Day Controversy: Peter Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott
6 mins
Australia Day Controversy: Peter Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott
Revolutionary Tool to Transform Dental Care on Trial in Australian University
8 mins
Revolutionary Tool to Transform Dental Care on Trial in Australian University
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
11 mins
Cambodia and Germany Strengthen Ties: A Focus on Cooperation and Development
Jake Weatherald's Heroic Knock Leads Adelaide Strikers to Crucial BBL13 Victory
11 mins
Jake Weatherald's Heroic Knock Leads Adelaide Strikers to Crucial BBL13 Victory
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
1 hour
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
3 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
6 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app