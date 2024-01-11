en English
BNN Newsroom

Czech Foundations: Paving the Way for Global Education

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
Czech Foundations: Paving the Way for Global Education

In the heart of Europe, Czech foundations are emerging as the torchbearers of educational opportunity, enabling the nation’s most accomplished young minds to transcend borders and study at some of the world’s leading universities. This pivotal role is a response to the vital need to overcome financial, procedural, and cultural barriers that often impede access to these prestigious institutions.

Unlocking Global Opportunities

Universities renowned for their rigorous admission standards and steep costs are often the gateways to transformative experiences and career opportunities for students. One shining example is Nina Formanek Jaganjacova, a Bosnian-born, Prague-raised author and non-profit founder. She attributes her professional success to the education she received from the esteemed London School of Economics (LSE).

The Bakala Foundation: A Beacon of Hope

The Bakala Foundation, a private Czech fund, is particularly notable for its significant contributions in this realm. It offers both financial aid and application support to Czech students, helping them navigate the high costs of education and the intricate application process. Each year, the foundation supports about 10-15 students from a variety of backgrounds, offering comprehensive assistance throughout their academic journey, contingent on maintaining good results.

Outreach and Impact

The foundation’s outreach efforts extend to school visits and social media campaigns, with alumni playing a pivotal role in inspiring others to apply. While English-speaking countries continue to be popular destinations, there is a noticeable shift towards other European countries in the post-Brexit era.

The story of Nina’s academic journey at LSE illustrates the profound advantages of studying abroad. These include personalized attention from faculty, the honing of academic skills, and the subsequent impact on their professional life. The role of Czech foundations in enabling such transformative experiences underscores their invaluable contribution to the country’s future leaders.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

