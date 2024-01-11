Curology Expands Availability: Now Available on Amazon

A significant shift has occurred in the skincare industry as the renowned brand Curology, celebrated for its personalized and over-the-counter skincare products, announced its expansion to Amazon on January 12. The move signifies a strategic effort to enhance its household penetration and engage with a broader array of consumers who prioritize facial care shopping on the platform.

Established Footprints, New Avenues

Since its inception in 2007, Curology has stood out in the crowded skincare market, providing personalized prescription skincare to an impressive over 5 million patients. Helmed by CEO Heather Wallace, a veteran with experience leading sales across multiple segments at Revlon, the brand’s foray into the world’s largest e-commerce platform is a calculated move to expand its reach.

Personalized Skincare: The Curology Formula

The brand’s popularity hinges on a range of products tailored to individual skincare needs. Among them, the Custom Formula Rx for acne and related concerns, as well as non-prescription items like cleansers, gel moisturizers, and emergency spot patches are the most sought-after. Curology prides itself on a dedicated team of licensed dermatology providers who collaborate with patients via telemedicine to meet their skin goals. With a staggering 95% of its shipped products being proprietary, the brand’s personalized formulas are patented, emphasizing the effectiveness of their custom Rx acne treatments, which are touted to be three times more effective than conventional over-the-counter options.

Branching Out: From Skincare to Haircare

Not one to rest on its laurels, Curology has diversified its offerings. It launched Agency, a second brand catering to age-related skin issues. Additionally, it ventured into haircare with the introduction of Hair Formula Rx to address hair loss. Despite the proven efficacy of Curology’s products, Wallace underscores the importance of individual consultations with a dermatologist to address specific concerns.