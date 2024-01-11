en English
BNN Newsroom

Crypto Funds in Fee War as Bitcoin ETFs Gear Up for Launch

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
Crypto Funds in Fee War as Bitcoin ETFs Gear Up for Launch

In an unprecedented move, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given the green light to a range of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), setting the stage for a new era of digital assets. With their imminent launch, these ETFs, which range in expense ratios, are stirring up the crypto market. Leading the pack with the lowest fee is Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB), charging a mere 0.20%, followed closely by Ark21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) at 0.21% and the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) at 0.25%.

Fee Waiver Trend in Bitcoin ETFs

In a bid to attract early adopters, Bitwise has introduced a temporary waiver that eliminates the fee for the first six months on the first $1 billion of assets. Other funds in the market have proposed similar waivers, setting a precedent for competitive pricing in the burgeoning crypto space.

Comparing Fees with Traditional ETFs

Even as these Bitcoin ETF fees tower over their counterparts for broad stock index funds like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) that charges less than 0.10%, they remain competitive with or lower than major commodity funds such as SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and the United States Oil Fund (USO) that levy 0.40% and 0.60% respectively. It’s important to note that these fees form the earnings of fund managers, deducted from the fund’s asset pool and not billed individually to investors.

Bitcoin ETF Fee War

This fee adjustment ahead of the launch signals a brewing fee war among crypto funds. Asset managers are demonstrating a readiness to slash fees or even operate new funds at a loss initially to draw in assets and optimize long-term revenue. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), for instance, has traditionally charged a 2% expense ratio but plans to trim its fee to 1.5% as it transitions to an ETF format. Despite this being the highest fee among the new offerings, Grayscale is relying on its decade-long track record and substantial asset base to stay competitive. Other crypto-focused asset managers, like Hashdex and Valkyrie, are also imposing relatively higher fees compared to the new ETFs.




Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

