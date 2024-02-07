Youngstown's Struggle with Gun Crime: Two Men Arrested in Separate Traffic Stops

In Youngstown, Ohio, a town known for its industrial grit and resilience, two traffic stops have led to the arrest of two men on gun charges, underscoring the ongoing struggle with gun violence and crime. In a sequence of events that unfolded like a crime drama, Darrell Mason, 33, and William Billings, 24, were both apprehended in separate traffic stops, the former for an improper turn and expired registration, the latter for excessive window tint.

Convicted Felon Back Behind Bars

Darrell Mason, who had previously been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a cocktail of charges including gun, drug, and gang-related activities in 2015, was stopped by the police. Despite Mason's refusal to leave his vehicle, the law enforcement officers managed to extricate him from the car, revealing a chilling discovery: a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun and magazines. Mason now faces fresh charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper firearm handling in a motor vehicle.

Another Traffic Stop, Another Gun

The second man, William Billings, initially claimed innocence when he was stopped for excessive window tint. However, upon further questioning, Billings reluctantly revealed a 9mm semiautomatic handgun secured on his hip. Like Mason, Billings had a previous conviction, albeit for domestic violence as a juvenile. He was subsequently charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper firearm handling in a motor vehicle.

A Separate Incident: Fatal Shooting

In a separate event in the same town, two other men, Leighton Weaver and Lance Louis, were embroiled in a deadly shooting incident. A witness saw Weaver with a gun, and Louis was found shot dead. Weaver's girlfriend offered a harrowing testimony of the night's events. The authorities ruled Louis' death a homicide, and Weaver now faces charges of criminal homicide, illegal possession of a firearm, and recklessly endangering another person.

Both Mason and Billings are expected to be arraigned in municipal court soon, and Weaver's fate hangs in the balance as the town of Youngstown grapples with these unnerving episodes of gun-related crime.