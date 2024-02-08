York Community Unites to Solve Dollar General Larceny Case: Two Suspects Charged, One Still At Large

In the quiet town of York, Virginia, a series of larcenies at a local Dollar General store has shaken the community. However, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office has made significant strides in solving the case, charging two suspects and now seeking the public's assistance in locating the third.

Advertisment

A Community United in the Face of Crime

Shaun Gomez, 38, was apprehended by law enforcement officers on two counts of larceny. The charges follow a string of incidents at the Dollar General store located at 2837 Denbigh Blvd. Gomez's arrest is a testament to the diligence of the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, which had turned to the community for help in identifying the suspects responsible for the thefts.

The breakthrough in the case came on February 2, when the sheriff's office reached out to the public for assistance following a larceny at the Denbigh Blvd store—a site that had already been targeted in two other connected incidents.

Advertisment

Law Enforcement's Persistence Pays Off

While Gomez's arrest represents a significant victory for the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, their work is far from over. Lauren Mayo, 37, is still at large and has two outstanding warrants for her arrest on larceny charges. The sheriff's office is actively seeking information on Mayo's whereabouts and continues to urge the public to come forward with any leads.

In addition to Mayo, investigators are working to identify the third suspect involved in the larcenies. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 757-890-3621 or submit a tip via www.p3tips.com, referencing report 2400450.

Advertisment

A Call to Action: York's Fight Against Crime

The string of larcenies at the Dollar General store has underscored the importance of community involvement in combating crime. By working together, the residents of York have proven that they can make a difference in maintaining the safety and security of their town.

As the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office continues its efforts to apprehend Lauren Mayo and identify the third suspect, the community stands united in its resolve to ensure that justice is served and the cycle of crime is brought to an end.

Advertisment

In the face of adversity, the people of York have demonstrated the power of unity and determination. Their ongoing efforts serve as a beacon of hope and resilience, reminding us all that when we work together, we can triumph over even the most challenging circumstances.

If you have any information regarding Lauren Mayo's whereabouts or the identity of the third suspect, please do not hesitate to contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. Your actions could make a world of difference in keeping your community safe.

As the investigation into the Dollar General larcenies moves forward, the people of York remain steadfast in their commitment to justice and unity. Together, they will continue to work towards a safer, more secure future for all who call this quiet Virginia town home.