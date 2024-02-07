Yarmouth Police Officer Struck by SUV While Directing Traffic

On Tuesday, an unfortunate incident unfolded on Route 28, West Yarmouth, when a police officer, Sean Riley, was hit by an SUV. Officer Riley, a dedicated public servant with 12 years of service with the Yarmouth Police Department, was in the line of duty, directing traffic opposite the Sunbird Cape Cod Resort when the accident occurred.

Advertisment

Officer's Condition

Riley, who was properly attired in high-visibility clothing at the time of the incident, sustained multiple fractures. Despite the severe injuries, he remained conscious and alert, a testament to his resilience. He was promptly transported to Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston by the Yarmouth Fire Department. The hospital has since reported that Riley is in 'good condition'.

The Driver

Advertisment

The driver of the SUV, a 74-year-old resident of West Yarmouth, stayed at the scene of the accident. He has been cooperative with the police and investigators. As of now, he has not been charged in connection with the crash. However, the police have stated that charges are pending, contingent upon the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Investigation Underway

The Yarmouth police, the Cape Cod Regional Crash Reconstruction unit, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations are collectively probing into the cause of the crash. Route 28 was closed for investigation following the incident, and the law enforcement units are working diligently to ascertain the precise circumstances that led to the unfortunate event.