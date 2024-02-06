Woman and Companion Assaulted in East Midnapore: Suspects Arrested

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage in West Bengal, a woman and her male companion fell victim to a heinous crime in the Mahisadal area of East Midnapore district. On the night of February 3, the duo was misled and assaulted by two individuals who had initially offered to assist them in finding accommodation. The incident, which occurred around 11 pm, involved the alleged rape of the woman and the physical assault of her friend in a secluded forest area.

Deception Under the Guise of Assistance

The victims, who were in desperate search for a hotel, were approached by the perpetrators. The assailants manipulated the couple into believing that hotels were located at a significant distance. Under the pretext of offering help, they led the unsuspecting victims into the forest. Here, they unleashed a terrifying ordeal on the woman and her companion.

Swift Action and Investigation

The woman bravely managed to report the crime, leading to the prompt arrest of the suspects within four hours of the complaint being lodged. The offenders were presented before the court and remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The investigating officer from Digha police station confirmed the details of the crime.

Public Outrage and Government Criticism

The incident has sparked widespread outrage. Many have criticized the state government for allegedly failing to provide adequate protection for women. The case is a stark reminder of the need for increased vigilance and improved safety measures for women, particularly in the light of increasing reports of gender-based violence. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, and a deeper probe into the circumstances surrounding the crime is underway.