Wiltshire Police Launch Search for Assault Suspect, Asks for Public's Help

Wiltshire Police have set off on an earnest manhunt for James Stinchcomb, a 39-year-old Stanton St Quinton resident, suspected of assault. As part of their appeal, Stinchcomb's image has been circulated across various police social media channels, a move designed to capitalize on the public's extensive reach and engagement in the quest to locate him.

Public Involvement in the Search

Wiltshire Police's public appeal is not an isolated event. It forms a vital component of a broader campaign rolled out across the span of February. The ultimate objective of this initiative is to mobilize public assistance in tracking down individuals who have managed to evade the police's grasp but are crucial to their ongoing investigations.

As part of their plea, the police are urging anyone who might spot Stinchcomb to immediately dial 999 and provide a comprehensive description. The details solicited include his attire, any objects he might be in possession of, and the direction he appears to be heading in.

Anonymous Tip-offs and Crimestoppers

Recognizing the fact that some individuals might hold essential information but are reluctant to come forward due to concerns about their identity being revealed, the police have provided an alternative. Those desirous of maintaining their anonymity can reach out to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and share what they know, without their personal details being recorded.

Police's Ongoing Efforts

This campaign underscores the police's unwavering commitment to bringing individuals believed to be able to assist with police inquiries to book. It also underscores the force's recognition of the significant role the public can play in aiding their efforts, a fact reiterated by their continuous attempts to foster community involvement in their operations.