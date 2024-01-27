Video of Jim Rogers' Police Encounter Before Tasing to be Released, Amidst $8M Settlement

As the city of Pittsburgh anticipates a moment of reckoning, a video capturing the last moments of Jim Rogers is set to be released publicly. This video, a testament of the events leading up to the fatal tasing incident involving Rogers and a Pittsburgh Police officer, has been a subject of intense scrutiny since 2021. The incident, which was triggered by a reported stolen bicycle in Bloomfield, led to Rogers' untimely death a day later.

The Unfolding Legal Drama

The law firm representing Rogers' brother, Todd J. Hollis Law, announced the release of the video for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The release follows a settlement reached in April 2023, where the City of Pittsburgh agreed to pay $8 million to Rogers' brother, James Frierson. A check of $4 million was already dispatched to the Rogers family in January.

City's Stand on the Settlement

However, the City solicitor and council president have voiced intentions to delay the payment. This move by the city's administration has raised questions and stirred debate about their motives.

Police Union's Stance on the Case

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Bob Swartzwelder, the President of the Police Union, declared that the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the City are not at liberty to discuss evidence or investigative materials pertaining to the case, which is still under arbitration. The City, under the current legal framework, must seek a court injunction to restrain the release of the body-worn camera footage. Their failure to do so could potentially raise more eyebrows about the City's actions.