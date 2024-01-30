Victoria Police Arrest Man Linked to Arson Attacks Amid Illicit Tobacco Trade Dispute

In a significant development, Victoria Police have captured a 25-year-old man suspected of masterminding multiple arson attacks on Melbourne businesses throughout 2023. The suspect, arrested at a Bundoora address, is believed to be linked to a string of incidents, including attacks at a Williamstown North smash repair, a Glenroy tobacco store, and two fires at a restaurant in Docklands. The arrest has been hailed as a breakthrough for Taskforce Lunar, a dedicated unit addressing arson attacks related to the illicit tobacco trade.

Underbelly of the Illicit Tobacco Trade

The arson attacks, according to the police, stem from a dispute among criminal syndicates battling for dominance in the illicit tobacco market. These syndicates reportedly comprise Middle Eastern Organised Crime groups and Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs. The modus operandi typically involves the use of local youth, street gangs, and low-level criminals as foot soldiers to execute the crimes.

Unveiling the VIPER Taskforce

In response to the escalating violence associated with the illicit tobacco market, the VIPER Taskforce was established. The task force has been actively conducting raids on tobacco stores, seizing a substantial quantity of evaded duty excise products and illicit substances. The broader investigation aimed at dismantling the criminal networks responsible for the illicit market has led to the execution of nearly 70 warrants at tobacco stores in Victoria.

Threats and Intimidation

Beyond the series of arson attacks, the arrested man will also be interrogated regarding a threat made to a tobacco store owner. This incident underscores the high stakes and violent tactics often employed by criminal syndicates. The arrest is seen as a significant disruption to the criminal syndicate's activities and an important step towards preventing further attacks.