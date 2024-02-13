Vermont House Approves Bill to Create Auto Trespass Law

In a move to address the glaring loopholes in existing auto theft laws, the Vermont House has given preliminary approval to a bill that would establish an auto trespass law. As it stands, individuals can enter someone else's car without permission and not face charges as long as nothing is stolen. This new legislation aims to create a tiered system for auto theft crimes, including specific laws on attempted auto theft.

A Closer Look at the Bill

The proposed bill was prompted by an incident involving a Vermont State Police officer who discovered that someone had entered his personal car parked at his home. However, due to the lack of specific laws, the individual could not be charged. The new bill, which is expected to receive final approval before heading to the Senate, will fill this gap by making it a crime to enter someone's car without permission.

Tiered System for Auto Theft Crimes

Under the new law, entering someone's car without permission will be considered auto trespass, a crime punishable by law. The bill also aims to establish specific laws for attempted auto theft, providing clarity and ensuring that those who attempt to steal cars are held accountable. This tiered system for auto theft crimes will help law enforcement officials better address the issue of car theft in Vermont.

Implications for Vermont Residents

The passing of this bill will have significant implications for Vermont residents. With the new auto trespass law, car owners can rest assured that their property is protected, and unauthorized entry will not go unpunished. Moreover, the establishment of specific laws for attempted auto theft will act as a deterrent, discouraging individuals from attempting to steal cars in the first place.

The approval of this bill by the Vermont House is a significant step towards addressing the gaps in existing auto theft laws. By creating a tiered system for auto theft crimes, including auto trespass and attempted auto theft, the bill aims to provide clarity and ensure that those who violate these laws are held accountable. As the bill heads to the Senate for final approval, Vermont residents can look forward to a safer and more secure environment for their vehicles.