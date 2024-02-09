Venerable Criminal Lawyer Celine Wilfred: A Legal Pioneer Passes Away at 87

Celine Wilfred, a revered criminal lawyer and former public prosecutor, passed away on Saturday at the age of 87 in a private hospital in Kochi due to age-related ailments. Born in Cheriyathura, Celine and her husband Wilfred Sebastian embarked on their legal journey together at Law College, Thiruvananthapuram in 1965.

A Legacy of Legal Excellence

Celine Wilfred's legal career spanned an impressive six decades, during which she established herself as a formidable force in the courtroom. Her reputation as a seasoned criminal lawyer was built on her unwavering commitment to justice and her ability to navigate complex legal landscapes. Wilfred's expertise in criminal law was sought after by clients and colleagues alike, and her contributions to the legal community were both significant and lasting.

Remembering a Legend

Following her passing, Celine Wilfred's body was made available for public viewing at the Bar Association, where colleagues, friends, and admirers paid their respects to the late legal luminary. Her funeral was held at the Assumption Church in Cheriyathura, her birthplace, where she was laid to rest.

A Lasting Impact

As the legal community mourns the loss of Celine Wilfred, her enduring impact on the profession cannot be overstated. Her impressive career, spanning six decades, is a testament to her unwavering commitment to justice and her dedication to the pursuit of legal excellence.