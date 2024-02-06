USC Professors Weigh in on Pressing Media Issues

Amidst the bustling media landscape, several pressing issues have come to the fore, discussed by eminent professors from the University of Southern California (USC). Top among these is the criticism of the Los Angeles Times by Journalism Professor Gabriel Kahn for failing to assert its identity as California's paper of record. This has left a gap filled by other outlets like CalMatters and Politico.

Unmasking fake news and bias

Kristen Schiele, a marketing professor at USC, broached the subject of fake news and biased content on social media platforms. The professor highlighted the diverse demographic preferences for news sources and the potential polarizing effects of social media algorithms. The challenge of distinguishing truth from falsehood has never been more critical, especially in a digital age where misinformation spreads with alarming speed.

Lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft

Adding to the discourse, Jeffrey Pearlman, a law professor at USC, shed light on the intricacy of the lawsuit filed by The New York Times against OpenAI and Microsoft. The case centers around the unauthorized use of AI to generate text and images. The lawsuit, which seeks billions in damages, underscores the tension between modern journalism and emerging AI technologies. The defendants, tech giant Microsoft and AI research company OpenAI, face accusations of 'systematically pilfering' material from non-fiction authors to train their AI systems.

The decline of Twitter in education discourse

Morgan Polikoff, an education professor at USC, expressed concern over the diminishing role of Twitter as a platform for education policy discourse. The professor pointed out the challenges of emulating Twitter's unique blend of users and engagement on alternative platforms such as Bluesky or Mastodon. As the conversation shifts from traditional news outlets to more fragmented platforms, the role of social media in shaping public discourse continues to be a hotly debated topic.