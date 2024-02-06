U.S. Attorney's Office in Florida Collects Over $78 Million in FY 2023

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida (MDFL) has reported a successful collection of more than $78 million in criminal and civil actions for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023. The impressive sum includes both local recoveries and funds reclaimed in collaboration with other U.S. Attorney's Offices and the Department of Justice Civil Frauds Section. The primary target of these collective efforts? Fraud schemes and illegal practices.

Breaking Down the Figures

Of the total amount, $36.7 million was collected in criminal cases, and $28.6 million was recovered through civil actions. The Civil Division, under the leadership of Civil Chief Randy Harwell, recaptured $41.2 million in affirmative civil enforcement cases. These amounts represent a significant achievement in prosecuting and holding accountable those exploiting federal programs.

Putting Recovered Funds to Work

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg emphasized the office's unwavering commitment to justice. He stressed that the recovered funds would play a crucial role in supporting victims and bolstering law enforcement efforts. Defendants, as part of their legal obligations, are required to pay restitution to victims and criminal fines. The latter contribute to the Crime Victims Fund, providing an additional layer of support for those affected by criminal acts.

Asset Recovery Division's Role

The MDFL's Asset Recovery Division, led by Chief Anita Cream, had a banner year, amassing $55.9 million. This total includes criminal monetary penalties and forfeitures, which play a critical role in victim restitution and law enforcement agency support. The division's efforts have resulted in almost $44 million returned to victims of criminal offenses and more than $3 million shared with law enforcement agencies.

Highlighting Major Cases

Several significant affirmative civil enforcement cases were noted, each contributing to the overall success of the MDFL's efforts. These included settlements with Smart Pharmacy ($7.4 million), Lakeland Regional Medical Center ($4 million), Ocenture ($3 million), Skyetec ($2.35 million), and Florida Cardiology, P.A. ($2 million). These cases, each involving allegations of fraudulent activities against federal programs, underscore the office's determination to pursue justice, no matter the complexity or scale of the case.