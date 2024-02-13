Univision Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged VPPA Violations

A new class action lawsuit alleges that Univision, a media giant, has discreetly shared TV.Univision.com visitors' personally identifiable information with third parties, violating the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA). The lawsuit claims that Univision transmits users' video-viewing behavior to Google and Innovid without consent, potentially affecting all individuals in the United States who have viewed prerecorded content on TV.Univision.com using their mobile or computer browsers.

Advertisment

The Challenges of VPPA Claims

The legal landscape for VPPA claims has shifted in recent years, making it more difficult for plaintiffs to succeed. Recent case decisions have narrowed the definitions of key terms such as 'Video Tape Service Provider' and 'Consumer', raising the bar for what qualifies as a valid claim under the VPPA. As a result, mass tort litigation, which holds corporations accountable for wrongdoing and provides monetary compensation to a large group of individuals, is becoming an increasingly common avenue for redress.

In the Univision case, the plaintiffs allege that the company's actions violated their privacy rights under the VPPA. The lawsuit seeks to cover all individuals in the United States who viewed prerecorded content on TV.Univision.com using their mobile or computer browsers, potentially affecting millions of people.

Advertisment

The Role of Attorneys in Mass Tort Litigation

Attorneys play a crucial role in mass tort litigation related to consumer privacy claims, identifying viable claims and building robust cases. In the Univision case, the plaintiffs are represented by experienced attorneys who specialize in consumer privacy law. These attorneys are responsible for gathering evidence, conducting legal research, and presenting the case in court.

The importance of attorneys in this type of litigation was highlighted recently when Hearst, another media company, filed a motion to dismiss a putative class action under the VPPA. The plaintiffs allege that Hearst disclosed their personally identifiable information (PII) to third parties in violation of the VPPA. The motion was denied, signifying ongoing litigation in VPPA claims and the importance of having skilled legal representation.

Advertisment

New Disputes on the Horizon

As technology continues to evolve and new forms of video content consumption emerge, it is likely that there will be new disputes under the VPPA. For example, a recent class action lawsuit was filed against Tubi, a streaming service owned by Fox Corporation, alleging that the company shared users' personal identifying information with advertisers, potentially violating the VPPA. The lawsuit seeks to include millions of Tubi users since June 2021 and demands unspecified damages and attorney fees.

In conclusion, the Univision lawsuit highlights the challenges of VPPA claims and the importance of mass tort litigation in holding corporations accountable for violating consumers' privacy rights. As technology continues to evolve, it is likely that there will be new disputes under the VPPA, making the role of attorneys in this area of law all the more important.

Note: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. If you believe your privacy rights have been violated, you should consult with an attorney.