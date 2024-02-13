University of Michigan Suspends AEPi Fraternity Over Hazing Allegations

A hazing video surfaces, prompting the suspension of Alpha Epsilon Pi's University of Michigan chapter.

Shocking Hazing Allegations Lead to Fraternity Suspension

The nation's largest Jewish fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi), has been suspended from the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus following a disturbing hazing video that surfaced online. The fraternity's national headquarters issued the cease and desist order on February 8, 2024, after the video allegedly depicting fraternity members engaging in hazing activities came to light.

University and Police Investigate Hazing Claims

University officials are actively investigating the hazing allegations, and the Ann Arbor Police Department has joined forces to uncover the truth. In a statement, the university reiterated its commitment to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all students. The AEPi national office, which does not condone hazing, has pledged to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Fraternity to Support Victims and Reorganize Chapter

In the wake of these allegations, the AEPi national office plans to offer support to any hazing victims and reorganize the Ann Arbor campus chapter. By selecting individuals who uphold their values and mission, they hope to create a more positive and respectful fraternity culture. The Ann Arbor Police Department urges anyone with information related to the hazing incident to come forward.

As the University of Michigan and Ann Arbor Police Department continue their investigations, the suspension of Alpha Epsilon Pi's Ann Arbor chapter serves as a stark reminder of the dangers and consequences of hazing. Both the university and the fraternity remain dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of their students, and they maintain that hazing will not be tolerated.

