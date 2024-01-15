UK Government Proposes New Regulations to Protect Employees on Family-Friendly Leave

The UK government has proposed new regulations, titled the Maternity Leave, Adoption Leave, Shared Parental Leave (Amendment) Regulations 2024. These regulations are set to enhance the protection rights of employees who are on family-friendly leave during redundancy situations. The new rules are expected to be effective from April 6, 2024.

Current Protective Measures

At present, employees on maternity, adoption, or shared parental leave have priority for redeployment in the event of redundancies. This protection starts from the expected week of childbirth or the date of birth and continues up to 12 months post-birth for female employees.

Extended Protective Period

Under the new regulations, the protective period would be expanded for certain employees. For pregnant employees, the protection would extend to 18 months from the child's birth if they notify their employer, or from the expected week of childbirth if they do not notify. Following a miscarriage, the protection would be applicable for two weeks post-pregnancy. In the case of adoption leave, the protection kicks in from the child's placement date. The shared parental leave provisions are more complex, with the protection period varying based on the amount of leave taken.

Potential Discrimination

While these additional protective measures may seem largely beneficial, the regulations also carry the potential for inadvertent discrimination. Employees who cannot take extended leave, such as fathers who are entitled to only two weeks of paternity leave, may find themselves at a disadvantage. Such disparities could lead to claims of discrimination, adding an extra layer of complexity to the redundancy process.

Implications for Employers

Employers are advised to prepare for these changes and consider the implications for corporate restructuring and redundancy planning. The new regulations may necessitate legal advice to navigate potential challenges and avoid adverse outcomes, such as claims for automatic unfair dismissal that do not require a two-year service period and can result in uncapped compensatory awards. It is essential for businesses to understand and respect the enhanced rights of employees on family-friendly leave during redundancy situations.