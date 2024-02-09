Two Deputies Shot in Blount County: A Community Mourns and Rallies

A somber veil descended upon Blount County, Tennessee, on February 8, as two deputies from the Blount County Sheriff's Office were shot during a routine traffic stop on Sevierville Road in Maryville. Deputy Greg McCowan, 43, lost his life in the tragic incident, while Deputy Shelby Eggers, 22, sustained gunshot wounds, though her injuries are not life-threatening.

Advertisment

A Community in Mourning

The Blount County Sheriff's Office is reeling from the devastating loss of one of their own. Greg McCowan, a dedicated and heroic figure, began his full-time career with the Sheriff's Office in 2020. Prior to that, he served as an emergency medical responder, and his commitment to public service shone through in his work. In April 2021, McCowan was recognized for his bravery in saving a man from a burning vehicle, demonstrating his unwavering dedication to the community.

Following the incident, Sheriff James Lee Berrong expressed his profound grief and apologized to McCowan's family for not being able to protect him. "Our hearts are heavy, and we are all in shock," Sheriff Berrong stated in a press conference. "We lost not just a deputy but a friend, a brother, and a hero."

Advertisment

Deputy Shelby Eggers, who joined the Sheriff's Office as a corrections deputy in 2019, is now recovering at home. Eggers, known for her melodious singing voice, has performed the national anthem at various events, endearing herself to the community.

A Manhunt Underway

Kenneth Wayne DeHart, 42, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The authorities have issued a statewide Blue Alert for DeHart, who is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a weapon. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has added DeHart to their Most Wanted list.

Advertisment

DeHart is considered armed and dangerous, and the community has been asked to contact the Blount County Sheriff's Office or the TBI with any relevant information. A $60,000 reward is being offered for information leading to DeHart's capture.

A Call for Unity and Solidarity

As the community grapples with this tragic loss, they have come together to support the families of the deputies and the Blount County Sheriff's Office. Vigils and memorials have been organized, and an outpouring of condolences has flooded social media. In the face of such adversity, the people of Blount County are demonstrating resilience and unity.

In the days ahead, the search for Kenneth Wayne DeHart will continue, as will the healing process for Deputy Eggers and the entire Blount County Sheriff's Office. The memory of Deputy Greg McCowan will live on in the hearts of those who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of public servants.