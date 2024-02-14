Trio Charged in Horrifying Dog Shootings, Carjacking, and Attempted Murder in Las Vegas

A trio of suspects stands accused in a string of disturbing crimes that have rocked Las Vegas. As of February 15, 2024, Fernando Avalos, Juan Morales – identified as 'John Doe' in reports – and Barbara Henley are facing charges for shooting and killing two dogs, carjacking, and attempted murder.

A Home Invasion Turned Deadly

The first incident took place at a private residence, where the victim reported that two men had entered her home. In a shocking turn of events, the intruders proceeded to shoot and kill her beloved dogs before injuring the woman herself. This harrowing encounter marked the beginning of a series of violent incidents that would soon unfold.

A Terrifying Carjacking

The second incident involved a carjacking that quickly escalated into a dangerous situation. The victim reported being threatened by the suspects, who then fired shots at him before stealing his vehicle. The stolen car was later found engulfed in flames, a chilling testament to the intensity of the crime.

The Arrest and Charges

Following a thorough investigation, the Las Vegas Police Department apprehended Avalos, Morales, and Henley in connection to these crimes. Avalos and Morales are currently being held without bail, while Henley's bail has been set at $50,000. The three individuals now face charges for their involvement in this spree of violence that has left the Las Vegas community reeling.