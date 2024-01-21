Trinidad and Tobago Police Clamp Down on Drunk Driving Ahead of Carnival Season

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service's Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch (THPB) is stepping up measures to combat drunk driving as the Carnival season fast approaches. This enforcement surge is clearly demonstrated by a recent operation where several drivers were apprehended under suspicion of intoxicated driving.

Intensified DUI Enforcement

In a drive spearheaded by the Debe Highway Patrol Unit, a DUI exercise was conducted on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway. The operation witnessed 45 motorists being tested for alcohol levels. Out of these, a disturbing count of ten individuals, aged between 26 and 44, were arrested and charged. The charges were either for failing the breathalyzer test or for refusing to provide a breath sample.

The team supervising this exercise comprised of Senior Superintendent Powder, Acting Inspector Mohan, Sergeant Ramoutar, and officers from the Highway Patrol Task Force (HPTF). The concerted effort of these officers played a crucial role in the successful execution of this DUI enforcement drive.

Warning to Motorists

Post this sobering operation, the TTPS issued a stern warning to drivers, advising them to refrain from drinking and driving. The objective behind this cautionary advice is to prevent potential accidents and fatalities on the roads, especially during the high-spirited Carnival season.

Continued Vigilance

The THPB and HPTF are not planning to rest on their laurels. They have announced their intent to continue DUI enforcement activities over the upcoming weeks. This decision underscores their commitment to maintaining road safety during the festive period, ensuring that the Carnival celebrations do not transform into tragic incidents due to reckless behaviour.