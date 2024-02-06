Trial Underway for Former Officer Charged in Teen's Fatal Shooting

Adam Holen, a former Greenwood Village police officer, is standing trial for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein that occurred in November 2021. The case has drawn significant attention due to the circumstances surrounding the incident, which unfolded in a southeast Aurora neighborhood over a dispute regarding speeding.

The Incident

The tragic event was captured on doorbell video, providing an objective account of the escalation between Holen and Blitstein. Both parties reportedly brandished firearms amidst the heated altercation. It was during this exchange that Blitstein was fatally shot. Despite administering CPR to the teenager after the shooting, Holen's efforts were in vain.

The Trial

Jury selection began at the Arapahoe County Justice Center, marking the commencement of a trial that has been two years in the making. Holen is charged with second-degree murder, a conviction that could potentially result in long-term imprisonment. In an arrest affidavit, Holen acknowledged drawing his firearm first, citing feeling threatened, but maintained that it was Blitstein who fired the first shot.

Family's Desire for Justice

Peyton's uncle, Jeff Blitstein, expressed the family's deep grief, as well as their longing for justice. The trial process has forced the family to relive the painful incident, an ordeal they hope will culminate in a conviction for Holen. "We want to see justice served," Jeff Blitstein stated, underscoring the family's hope for a verdict that will hold Holen accountable for his actions.