Trial of Alleged Accomplice in Rusty Steele Shooting Postponed Amid Settlement Negotiations

In a twist of events, the trial of Christopher Mills, indicted for his alleged role in the shooting death of Rusty Steele, has been postponed. The court proceedings were set to commence on Monday, February 10, 2024, in the Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. Judge Scott Washam granted the continuation due to ongoing negotiations to settle the matter.

A Web of Complicity

Mills, 43, faces charges of third-degree felony obstruction of justice, complicity to aggravated murder, and complicity to murder. He is accused of driving Michael Blower, who has already pleaded guilty to murder and a gun specification charge, to and from the crime scene. An unidentified third party reportedly lured Steele outside before Blower shot him.

Mills' case remains pending, with the accused held under a $1 million cash or surety bond. The reason for the trial's postponement is the negotiation of a settlement, the details of which have not been disclosed. A status conference hearing has been scheduled for March 11.

Justice Delayed

The delay in Mills' trial adds another layer to the complex narrative surrounding Steele's death. Blower, the admitted shooter, is currently awaiting sentencing on March 22. As the legal process unfolds, the Steele family, friends, and community continue to seek answers and justice.

A Tangled Thread of Justice

The continuation of Mills' trial underscores the intricate nature of the justice system, where settlement negotiations and continuances can extend the resolution timeline. As the case evolves, it highlights the human element of the legal process, revealing the emotional toll on those affected and the broader community.

