Trailblazing Legal Minds: Chicago's Notable Women in Law 2024

In a significant recognition of leadership and expertise in the legal realm, Christina Sajous Bullock, Elizabeth Ebersole, and Julia Skubis Weber, partners at Baker McKenzie, alongside Kerryann Haase Minton from Michael Best and veteran lawyer Deidre Baumann, have been named to the 2024 list of Notable Women in Law by Crain's Chicago Business. This accolade highlights their unparalleled contributions through client work, leadership, and their unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive community in Chicago's legal landscape.

Breaking Barriers: A Closer Look at the Honorees

Christina Sajous Bullock, renowned for her expertise in cross-border M&A and corporate restructurings, stands out not only for her professional achievements but also for her leadership in diversity and mentoring within her firm and the broader community. Elizabeth Ebersole, with a focus on employment and labor law, has been instrumental in cross-border transactions, promoting women in the workplace, and active community involvement. Julia Skubis Weber, an authority on cross-border tax issues, mirrors this commitment to mentoring, diversity, and equity in the legal profession. Kerryann Haase Minton, as the Office Managing Partner for Michael Best's Chicago office, is celebrated for her impactful cases, mentorship, leadership, and community service initiatives. Deidre Baumann, with over three decades of legal experience in personal injury, civil rights, and employment discrimination, is running for judge in the 7th Sub Circuit, underscoring her dedication to fairness and justice.

Empowering the Next Generation

Their recognition by Crain's Chicago Business is not just a testament to their individual achievements but also signifies the strides being made towards inclusion, diversity, and equity within the legal field. These women are not only leaders in their respective areas of law but also pioneers who are paving the way for future generations of female lawyers. Through their mentorship and community engagement, they are setting a formidable example for how to lead with integrity, excellence, and compassion.

A Legacy of Leadership and Service

Their work goes beyond the courtroom and legal briefs; it extends into the community, shaping not just the legal profession but also the societal fabric. Serving on various non-profit and for-profit boards, advocating for LGBTQ rights, and promoting diversity in the judiciary are just a few ways these notable women are influencing change. As they continue to break glass ceilings, their legacy will undoubtedly inspire and empower a new wave of legal practitioners committed to making a difference.

In a world where the legal profession is often viewed through a lens of precedent and tradition, these women are writing new narratives of success, leadership, and impact. Their recognition as Notable Women in Law for 2024 is a beacon for aspiring lawyers, showing that with determination, expertise, and a commitment to service, it is possible to make a lasting mark on the legal landscape and beyond.