Tragedy on the Five Mile River: One Dead and a Rescue Mission in Darien, CT

As midnight approached in Darien, an eastbound Nissan Rogue veered into the wrong lane on Route 136, colliding with a fence before plunging into the frigid waters of the Five Mile River. This chilling incident, occurring near the Long Island Sound, resulted in a tragic death and sent another individual to the hospital.

Advertisment

A Rescue Mission Unfolds Amidst the Icy Depths

Upon receiving the distress call, Darien Police Department officers rushed to the scene, where they discovered the Nissan Rogue almost entirely submerged in the river. Debris from the accident floated ominously towards the Long Island Sound. Amidst the chaos, two officers managed to locate an unresponsive victim floating downstream. They swiftly initiated rescue efforts and performed resuscitation on a nearby dock.

Meanwhile, firefighters bravely entered the icy waters and located a second victim still trapped inside the vehicle. Despite their valiant efforts, the individual succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Advertisment

A Community Unites in Response

The incident galvanized multiple agencies into action, demonstrating the power of unity in the face of adversity. Local fire departments, EMS, technical rescue teams, the U.S. Coast Guard, and even a towing service joined forces to assist in the operation.

During the intense rescue mission, the two officers involved in saving the first victim sustained injuries and exposure. They were promptly treated at a nearby medical facility.

Advertisment

A Town Left to Mourn and Heal

As the shockwaves of the accident continue to reverberate through Darien, the identity of the deceased victim remains undisclosed, pending notification of their family. The condition of the rescued individual also remains uncertain.

Capt. Jeremiah P. Marron Jr. of the Darien Police Department expressed his gratitude towards the various agencies that assisted in the response. He acknowledged the bravery and dedication displayed by all involved.

In the aftermath of this tragic event, the town of Darien stands united, grieving for the lives impacted and seeking solace in the indomitable human spirit that shone through during the rescue operation.

As the investigation into the causes of the accident continues, the people of Darien are left to reflect on the fragility of life and the power of community in times of crisis.