Three Chesterfield County Deputies Arrested for False Emergency Calls and Misconduct

In a shocking turn of events, three former Chesterfield County deputies found themselves on the wrong side of the law. Justin Tyler Reichard, Killian Daniel Loflin, and Darien Myles Roseau were arrested and charged with misconduct in office, breach of peace, and conspiracy following an investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

The investigation was requested by the Chesterfield County Sheriff after allegations were reported against four deputies at his department. The officers are currently on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Hoax Calls

According to SLED, the three deputies made false emergency calls to law enforcement agencies in Cheraw, Chesterfield, McBee, and Pageland. They reported a 'dead body' at convenience stores or law enforcement agencies in these municipalities, leading to a full-scale emergency response.

These hoax calls not only wasted valuable resources but also caused undue stress and panic among the communities involved. The seriousness of the charges reflects the gravity of their actions.

Surrender and Release

The three deputies surrendered to SLED agents at the county jail. They were released on personal recognizance bonds, pending their court appearances.

"We hold our officers to the highest standards," said Sheriff Cambo Streater. "These actions do not represent the values of our department, and we will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."

Potential Penalties

If convicted, the deputies face penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment. As of now, limited details about the case have been released to the public.

The incident serves as a stark reminder that those entrusted with upholding the law are not above it themselves. It also highlights the importance of accountability within law enforcement agencies.

As this story unfolds, it raises questions about the integrity and ethics of law enforcement officials. The public trust, once broken, can be difficult to rebuild. Only time will tell how this case will impact the future of the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Department.