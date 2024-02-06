Three Accused Face Charges in €645k Cannabis Case in Cork

Three individuals have been indicted on multiple drug-related charges in Cork, Ireland, following a three-year-long investigation that culminated in the seizure of cannabis and related products valued at approximately €645,000. The accused are facing counts of cannabis possession, permission of drug sales on their premises, and possession of cannabis intended for sale or supply.

Helen Stone’s 77 Charges

The primary accused, Helen Stone, is facing a staggering 77 charges. The charges range from the possession and sale of cannabis to allowing her business, The Funky Skunk, to be used for drug transactions. She is also accused of selling psychoactive substances. The Funky Skunk, under Stone's ownership, has been implicated in these drug-related activities in Bantry, Cork, and Dublin.

Charges Against Donovan Linde and Jack Palmer

The second accused, Donovan Linde, faces 12 charges, which include new allegations of permitting drug sale on his premises and possession of cannabis for sale. In light of these charges, Superintendent David Callaghan has expressed concerns over ongoing sales of similar products and sought additional bail conditions for Linde. These requests, however, were not granted by Judge John King. The third accused, Jack Palmer, is faced with charges of possessing cannabis for sale and simple possession.

The Investigation and Book of Evidence

The book of evidence prepared for these cases has led to multiple adjournments. The investigation, which spanned three years, roped in multiple law enforcement agencies, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, and the Department of Health. It encompassed activities at The Funky Skunk in Bantry, Cork, and Dublin, as well as two warehousing units at Colomane in Bantry.