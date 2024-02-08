Thetford Gunfire Incident: Police Seek Public Assistance for Key Clues

In a quiet corner of Thetford, Vermont, the glimmers of an otherwise peaceful Wednesday afternoon were abruptly shattered. Thetford Police Department is currently investigating a gunfire incident that occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of Route 5 and Route 113. As the echoes of the shots faded, the vehicles involved had already vanished, leaving behind an eerie silence and a puzzle for the local law enforcement.

Public Assistance: the Key to the Investigation

With the crime scene wiped clean by the perpetrators' speedy departure, Thetford Police are now turning their gaze towards the community for assistance. The department has issued a public appeal, urging residents living along Route 5 and Route 113, or within a two-mile radius of the intersection, to closely review their personal surveillance footage. The time frame to be scrutinized is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the day of the incident. The police are hopeful that this one-hour window may hold the key to unearthing valuable clues about the incident.

What the Police are Looking For

The focus of the appeal is to gather any footage or information related to suspicious activity during the said time frame. The seemingly mundane details captured in home surveillance devices could prove critical in piecing together the jigsaw of the crime. The police department is particularly interested in any information regarding the vehicles involved in the incident, which were absent from the scene upon the authorities' arrival.

A Plea for Community Cooperation

Residents with relevant information or surveillance footage that could assist in the investigation are urged to step forward. They are encouraged to contact the Thetford Police Department directly at (802) 785-2200. The cooperation of the community is not only crucial for solving this particular case but also for reinforcing the bond of trust between the public and law enforcement, ensuring the continued safety and security of Thetford.