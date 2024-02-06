Teenager in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Pick-up Truck in Livingston

In a heartrending incident, a 15-year-old teenager has been critically injured after being struck by a white Toyota Hilux on Almondvale Boulevard, Livingston. The incident that occurred around 7.45pm on Monday, plunged the community into shock and drew immediate attention to the fragility of life.

Emergency Response and Investigation

Emergency services were promptly called to the scene, and the teenager was rushed to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh. Medical staff at the facility described his condition as critical. In the aftermath of the accident, the road was closed for an extensive four-hour investigation. The driver of the Toyota Hilux, who remained unscathed, stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with the police.

Call for Witnesses and Community Reaction

Law enforcement officials have urged witnesses to come forward with any information or dash-cam footage that could assist in unravelling the circumstances of the collision. Road Policing Sergeant Jamie Humpage made a public appeal, underscoring the value of any piece of information. Concurrently, the incident has deeply impacted the local community, with residents expressing grave concern for the teenager's well-being and safety on the road.

Aftermath and Current Situation

The road was temporarily shut down to facilitate the investigation process but has since been reopened. The identity of the victim remains undisclosed, and the community is eagerly waiting for further updates on his condition. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the imperativeness of road safety and the importance of vigilant driving.