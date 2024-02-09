Tech Veteran Tom Stone Appointed as Police Commissioner-at-Large

In a significant move that underscores the increasing importance of technology in law enforcement, Tom Stone, the chairman of Elite Interactive Solutions' (EIS) Law Enforcement Advisory Board (LEAB), has been appointed as Police Commissioner-at-Large to the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department (WEGO). The appointment was made by the board of supervisors of Westtown and East Goshen Townships in Pennsylvania.

A Seasoned Veteran Steps Up

Stone, a seasoned veteran with over four decades of law enforcement and public safety experience, will serve alongside an elected supervisor from each township. The chief of police directly reports to the WEGO Police Commission, of which Stone is now a part.

Stone's extensive background includes 22 years as a chief of police and/or public safety director. He has also worked with major law firms and municipalities, providing expert opinions and testimony. His appointment is seen as a testament to his deep understanding of the law enforcement landscape and his ability to navigate its complexities.

A Champion of Crime Prevention

Stone has been a strong advocate for EIS's crime prevention efforts during his 12-year tenure as the chairman of LEAB. He has been instrumental in promoting the role of remote guarding in reducing false alarm responses, a critical issue that has long plagued law enforcement agencies.

Under Stone's leadership, EIS has made significant strides in leveraging technology to enhance security and reduce response times. His appointment as Police Commissioner-at-Large is expected to further strengthen the collaboration between technology companies and law enforcement agencies.

A New Era of Law Enforcement

Stone's appointment comes at a time when law enforcement agencies are increasingly turning to technology to enhance their capabilities. From predictive policing to remote guarding, technology is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of law enforcement.

As Police Commissioner-at-Large, Stone is well-positioned to drive this transformation. His deep understanding of both the law enforcement and technology sectors makes him an ideal candidate to lead this charge.

