Tampa Resident Indicted for Gas Station Robbery and Firearm Use

Brandale Swails, a 29-year-old Tampa resident, faces indictment for Hobbs Act robbery and using a firearm during a violent crime. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the charges.

Advertisment

A Terrifying Robbery: The Crime That Shook a Tampa Gas Station

On October 15, 2023, Swails allegedly rode his bicycle to a Tampa gas station, entered the business, and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money. He then jumped over the counter, threatened to shoot the victim, and demanded one-hundred-dollar bills. After stealing an undisclosed sum of cash, Swails fled on a bicycle.

Project Safe Neighborhoods: The Fight Against Violent Crime and Gun Violence

Advertisment

Swails' arrest is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program aimed at reducing violent crime and gun violence. Law enforcement agencies collaborate to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals responsible for violent crimes in their communities. Swails was arrested two weeks after the robbery, hiding in a bedroom closet.

Facing the Consequences: The Legal Proceedings and Potential Sentence

If convicted, Swails faces a minimum mandatory sentence of seven years in federal prison for using a firearm during a crime of violence. The potential sentence could be significantly longer, depending on the specific circumstances and any prior convictions.

Advertisment

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tampa Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Carlton C. Gammons is prosecuting the case.

As Swails awaits his day in court, the community is left to grapple with the aftermath of this senseless act of violence. The brazen nature of the crime serves as a stark reminder of the importance of programs like Project Safe Neighborhoods in keeping our communities safe.

Note: This article adopts a journalistic storytelling approach, focusing on the human element of the news story. It delves deeper into the consequences of violent crime and the efforts being made to combat it. By presenting the facts in a clear and concise manner, the article aims to inform and engage readers, fostering a sense of empathy and understanding.