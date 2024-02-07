Sussex Break-ins: Two Men Arrested, Stolen Goods Recovered

In a significant development in Sussex, New Brunswick, two men have been apprehended in connection with a spate of break-ins, and thefts that shook the Sussex Industrial Park. The crimes, which took place between January 19 and January 30, 2024, saw the theft of tools, construction equipment, and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), collectively valued at approximately $30,000.

Arrest and Recovery

The duo, a 27-year-old and a 34-year-old were detained on January 31 by the combined efforts of the Sussex RCMP and the Southeast District Community Crime Reduction Unit. The arrest prompted a search warrant execution in Prosser Brook, Albert County, resulting in the recovery of the stolen items.

Charges and Surveillance

One of the culprits, identified as Joseph William Harrison, was charged with two counts of break, enter, and theft. He was subsequently released on bail under the conditions of house arrest and electronic monitoring. The other suspect, though released, is expected to make a court appearance at a later date.

The successful arrests were made possible by high-quality video surveillance systems, which proved instrumental in identifying the suspects. The RCMP continues its investigation into these property crimes, calling on the public to report any suspicious activities to the police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.