Suspected Serial Rapist Lindokuhle Beni Faces Multiple Charges; Witness to Testify In-Camera

On the docket stands Lindokuhle Rowan Mwethu Beni, a 45-year-old man, now facing a myriad of charges including housebreaking with the intent to rape, housebreaking with the intent to steal, robbery, and rape. Dubbed by the media as a suspected serial rapist and murderer, his alleged crimes have sent shockwaves through the community.

A Case Built on Evidence

It's the hard evidence that has enabled the State to bring these charges against Beni. Prior to this, he was charged with two counts each of murder, rape, and house robbery. However, the murder charges were provisionally withdrawn pending further investigations, a move that speaks to the complexity of the case before the court.

Elusive Tactics

Beni's elusive tactics have been a significant hurdle for the police. Known for meticulously cleaning his crime scenes and his victims with sanitiser, he has successfully impeded the collection of DNA evidence. This level of meticulousness has not only complicated the investigation but also amplified the horror of his alleged crimes.

Testimony Behind Closed Doors

Adding another layer of intrigue to this case, a key witness, a survivor of Beni's alleged atrocities, is set to testify in-camera due to the ongoing trauma from the events. This measure, commonly taken in cases of severe emotional distress, is designed to protect the witness's identity and instil a sense of security while giving testimony. The court is fully aware of the weight that this testimony carries in the prosecution of Beni.