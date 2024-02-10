Supreme Court Reinstates Four Army Recruits Dismissed Over Fake Relationship Certificates

Four army recruits, once dismissed for allegedly submitting fake relationship certificates, have been reinstated by the Supreme Court. The court found that the Armed Forces Tribunal had acted in a casual and routine manner, overlooking the core issue of the case. The Union government and Army authorities failed to produce any record showing that the recruitment was not open for the general category.

The Battle for Justice

The four recruits - Ravinder Singh, Amit Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar, and Sunil Kumar - were dismissed from service in 2017. They had joined the Indian Army in 2014 under the general category, but their careers were cut short when they were accused of providing fake relationship certificates.

The recruits maintained their innocence, arguing that they had not applied for enrollment in any reserved category. They claimed that they had applied under the general category and had not produced any relationship certificate to obtain enrollment in the army. However, their pleas fell on deaf ears, and their appeals were dismissed by the Armed Forces Tribunal.

Undeterred, the recruits took their fight to the Supreme Court. They argued that the Tribunal had acted in a casual and routine manner, without conducting any inquiry to ascertain the authenticity of the certificates. They also contended that there was no material on record to establish that they had produced any relationship certificate to obtain enrollment in the army.

The Apex Court's Verdict

The Supreme Court, in its judgment delivered on February 10, 2024, set aside the impugned orders of the Armed Forces Tribunal. The bench, comprising Justices A.K. Sikri and S. Abdul Nazeer, found that the Tribunal had acted in a casual and routine manner, without considering the core issue of the case.

"The Tribunal failed to appreciate that the appellants had applied under the general category and not as relatives of servicemen/ex-servicemen," the court observed. "Furthermore, there is no material on record to establish that the appellants had produced any relationship certificate to obtain enrollment in the army."

The court expressed displeasure with the manner in which the appellants were terminated without any inquiry to ascertain the authenticity of the certificates. "The appellants were dismissed from service without any inquiry, which is a violation of their fundamental rights," the court said.

The court allowed the appeal and directed the Union/Army to reinstate the appellants with consequential benefits. "The appellants shall be entitled to all consequential benefits, including back wages, seniority, and promotions," the court ordered.

A New Lease of Life

The verdict has come as a huge relief for the four recruits, who have been fighting for justice for over six years. "We are grateful to the Supreme Court for upholding our rights," said Ravinder Singh, one of the appellants. "We have always maintained our innocence, and today's verdict has vindicated our stand."

The recruits' lawyers hailed the verdict as a landmark judgment. "This is a victory for justice and fair play," said Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented the recruits. "The court has sent a clear message that the fundamental rights of citizens cannot be violated with impunity."

The verdict is also being seen as a wake-up call for the Army authorities, who have been criticized for their lax approach in handling such cases. The court's observation that there was no material on record to establish that the recruits had produced any relationship certificate to obtain enrollment in the army has raised questions about the veracity of the charges leveled against them.

As the four recruits prepare to resume their duties in the army, they are looking forward to a new lease of life. "We are eager to serve the nation again," said Amit Kumar, another appellant. "We have always been proud to wear the uniform, and today's verdict has restored our faith in the system."

The Supreme Court's verdict has once again underscored the importance of upholding the rule of law and protecting the fundamental rights of citizens. As the recruits embark on their new journey, they can take heart from the fact that justice has finally been served.