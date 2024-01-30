In a display of improved judicial efficiency, the Supreme Court and the Prosecution-General's Office of an undisclosed country successfully processed over 1,400 criminal and civil cases during 2023, as indicated in a press release dated January 26, 2024. This marked a significant increase from the previous year, with a resolution of 193 more cases.

Statistical Breakdown of Case Resolution

The court received 1,252 criminal cases, out of which 813 were resolved. In addition, it handled 1,066 civil cases, concluding 667. Consequently, 838 cases remained pending by the year's end, pointing towards a need for further enhancements in judicial efficiency.

Annual Meeting and Future Objectives

In the Supreme Court's annual meeting, co-chaired by President Chiv Keng and Prosecutor-General Chea Leang, the performance of the past year was reviewed. The meeting also constituted a platform for setting objectives for 2024, with a focus on enhancing efficiency. Various judicial officials addressed potential challenges and inefficiencies for the coming year, outlining strategies to tackle them.

Ministry of Justice's Reforms

The Ministry of Justice initiated two reform campaigns aimed at expediting case settlements and inspecting potential irregularities within the courts. These measures are expected to boost transparency, integrity, and public confidence in the judiciary's work. The reforms align with global trends of judicial modernization and capacity building, as exemplified by India's push for 'the ease of justice' and Cambodia's establishment of the National Authority for Alternative Dispute Resolution (NADR).

Global Judicial Reforms

On the international front, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud acknowledged the need for reforms to address the backlog of cases, the culture of adjournments, and long vacations. Similarly, Cambodia established the NADR to streamline dispute resolution and reduce court case backlogs, providing out-of-court settlement mechanisms, training for mediation officers, and a platform for people seeking information. These reform initiatives reflect a radical change in decision-making approaches to ensure justice, prevent courts from becoming dysfunctional, and improve the overall efficiency of the justice delivery system.