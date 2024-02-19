Supreme Court Intervenes in Forest Act, Mandates Broad Definition and Oversight on Zoos and Safaris

In a landmark decision on Monday, the Supreme Court of India reinforced the broad definition of 'forest' under the Forest Conservation Act, challenging the 2023 amendments that aimed to narrow this definition. The court's ruling, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, signifies a pivotal moment for environmental conservation, emphasizing the comprehensive inclusion of 1.97 lakh square kilometers of undeclared forest lands.
Upholding the Essence of Forest Conservation
The Supreme Court's directive mandates that the definition of 'forest' shall revert to its 'dictionary meaning' as established in the 1996 T.N. Godavarman Thirumulpad case. This definition extends beyond declared forests and lands recorded as 'forests' in government records post-1980, encompassing a wider range of forest-like areas. The ruling highlights the court's intent to preserve the original spirit of the Forest Conservation Act of 1980, ensuring that the vast stretches of India's natural heritage are safeguarded against narrow legislative interpretations.
Transparency and Accountability in Forest Land Records
Further to its decision, the Supreme Court has ordered the Environment Ministry to issue a circular to States and Union Territories, guiding them on the matter. By March 31, 2024, these regions are to submit comprehensive records of forest-like areas, unclassed, and community forest lands. The ministry is then tasked with publishing these records on its website by April 15, 2024, promoting transparency and accessibility. This move towards digitizing forest land information marks a significant step in ensuring accountability and ease of monitoring forest conservation efforts across the country.
Regulating Zoos and Safaris on Forest Land
Addressing the contentious issue of establishing 'zoos or safaris' within forest lands, the Supreme Court has put forth a clear mandate: no such establishments can proceed without its final approval. This interim order arises from concerns over the 2023 amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, which exempted zoo and safari activities from being categorized as non-forestry activities. Petitioners challenging these amendments have expressed fears of potential declassification and subsequent loss of over 1.97 lakh square kilometers of forest land. By requiring prior approval for zoos and safaris, the court aims to safeguard these areas from activities that could threaten their ecological balance.
In conclusion, the Supreme Court's ruling is a significant stride towards reinforcing forest conservation in India. By broadening the definition of 'forest' and imposing stricter oversight on activities within forest lands, the court has underscored the imperative to protect India's diverse ecosystems. As the nation awaits the detailed implementation of these directives, the decision marks a critical juncture in the ongoing dialogue between development and conservation. The case, set for a revisit in July 2024, continues to be a beacon of environmental jurisprudence, guiding the nation towards a sustainable future.