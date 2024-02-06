Stanwell Man Sentenced to Seven Years for Sexual Assault in Staines

On a chilling evening in April 2022, the quiet town of Staines was disrupted by a series of harrowing events. Ratheesan Ranganathan, a 32-year-old man from Clare Road, Stanwell, targeted two unsuspecting women in the town centre. The events that unfolded led to Ranganathan’s arrest, trial, and subsequent sentencing to seven years in prison, with an additional six years on license for his heinous acts.

The Crime

Ranganathan was found guilty of one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault. He meticulously followed one woman, before attempting to violate her. This wasn't a solitary act of violence; on the same night, Ranganathan attempted to sexually assault another woman in the same area. His arrest on April 29, 2022, led to further charges linked to this prior attempt.

The Investigation

The responsibility of bringing Ranganathan to justice fell on Surrey Police's Sexual Offences Investigation Team. Their meticulous investigation, driven by an unwavering commitment to justice, resulted in Ranganathan's conviction at Inner London Crown Court in July 2022.

The Victims' Bravery

Both victims displayed immense courage by speaking out and addressing the court during the sentencing. Their bravery was acknowledged by Detective Constable Chris Wasley and Sexual Offences Liaison Officer Roberta Jeffries. Wasley noted the 'frightening escalation' of Ranganathan's offenses, while Jeffries commended the victims' resilience throughout the investigation. The bravery of these women, combined with the tenacity of the investigation team, ensured that Ranganathan was held accountable for his actions.

In the aftermath of Ranganathan's sentencing, Staines town centre, the scene of such horrific acts, has become a symbol of resilience and justice. It is a reminder that no crime should go unpunished, and every victim has the right to justice.