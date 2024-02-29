St. Louis Man Convicted in 2021 Murder of 92-Year-Old Peoria Surgeon, Dr. William Marshall

On Wednesday, Robert Ely, 57, was found guilty on all counts for the 2021 murder of Dr. William Marshall, a respected Peoria physician, in a case that has captivated and horrified the community. Ely's conviction includes first-degree murder, residential burglary, and theft, culminating a comprehensive investigation that spanned multiple jurisdictions and involved extensive forensic analysis to bring justice for the brutal killing of the 92-year-old surgeon in his own home.

Brutal Crime Shakes Community

The incident occurred on January 6, 2021, when Ely, under the pretense of knowing Dr. Marshall, entered his residence and fatally stabbed him four times. In addition to the murder, Ely stole several valuable paintings, leading to his arrest in June 2021 after a meticulous investigation by Peoria and St. Louis police, alongside the FBI. Found in a white pickup truck Ely had driven from the scene were a bloody knife and a business card, linking him directly to the crime scene and the stolen goods stored in a nearby locker.

Evidence and Trial

The trial, which had seen multiple continuations over the past three years, finally commenced last week in the Peoria County Circuit Court. The prosecution presented undeniable evidence of Ely's guilt over a six-day jury trial, emphasizing the brutality of the attack and the subsequent theft. Peoria County State's Attorney Jodi Hoos highlighted the collaborative effort of law enforcement and legal teams in securing the conviction, acknowledging the case's impact on the local community and the sense of justice it brings to Dr. Marshall's grieving family.

Legacy of Dr. William Marshall

Dr. Marshall's career as a surgeon and his contributions to the medical field, especially in pediatric surgery, left a lasting legacy in Peoria. His commitment to the arts and the community continued into his retirement, demonstrating a life lived with passion and service. The loss of such a prominent figure under such tragic circumstances has left a void in the community, even as his family, friends, and colleagues mourn and remember his contributions.

As the sentencing date approaches on April 25, the case's conclusion marks a somber yet crucial point of closure for many. The conviction of Robert Ely not only highlights the dedication and efficiency of the criminal justice system but also serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by individuals, regardless of their stature or age. The community, while relieved at the verdict, continues to grapple with the loss of Dr. Marshall, a man whose life and work touched many.