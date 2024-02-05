Speed Guns and Speeding Tickets: A Study in Numbers

In the span of three years, from 2020 to 2023, the unrelenting hum of speed guns echoed across a certain jurisdiction, culminating in the issuance of 11,253 speeding tickets. This stringent enforcement of traffic laws resulted in a considerable boost to government coffers, to the tune of €761,110.61. Yet, an additional €48,662.44 in fines hangs in the balance, still awaiting collection.

From the Parliamentary Corridors

This intriguing data was not the result of an investigative probe, but rather unveiled in the more sedate setting of a parliamentary session. Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, in response to a question posed by Nationalist MP Adrian Delia, laid bare these numbers. The context of this revelation suggests a broader discussion or inquiry into the deployment of speed guns and their effectiveness in enforcing traffic laws.

Speed Guns: A Tool for Law Enforcement

As per the insights shared by Minister Camilleri, the police force operates four speed guns, while one is handled by the LESA. These instruments, though small in number, have displayed their efficacy in capturing traffic violations. The power of these devices lies not just in their precision but also in the unspoken message they convey - a stern warning to drivers to adhere to speed limits.

A Record of Reckless Driving

One figure that stands out amidst this cascade of data is the highest speed recorded during this period - a breath-taking 147km/h. This reckless speeding incident took place on the stretch of Triq M.A Vassalli in Gżira. This statistic, though an outlier, underscores the extreme risks some drivers are willing to take, endangering not only their own lives but also those of others sharing the road.