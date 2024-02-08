Special Commission to Investigate Response to Lewiston Mass Shooting

An independent special commission is set to probe into the response to the mass shooting that unfolded in Lewiston, Maine in October 2023. The incident, which occurred at Schemengees Bar & Grille, witnessed a hazmat team working tirelessly in the aftermath. With testimonies from police officers scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2024, the objective behind this inquiry is clear: to assess the effectiveness of actions undertaken during and after the shooting, and facilitate improvements to future emergency responses to similar incidents.

The Scope of the Investigation

The commission's mandate is extensive, focusing on the events leading up to the shootings, the encounters police had with the shooter, and potential missed opportunities to prevent the incident. The commission is also investigating challenges faced in executing the state's yellow flag law. Insights from tearful family members of the victims have been heard, while the commission aims to prevent future gun tragedies by proposing measures to improve mental crisis care and support services for survivors of violent crime.

Past and Upcoming Testimonies

Testimonies from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office and family members of shooting victims have already been presented to the commission. The Lewiston and Lisbon police departments will be contributing their testimonies in the coming days. The commission is also scheduled to hear from Maine State Police and U.S. Army Reserve personnel next week.

The commission's task is arduous, with the need to gather facts about the shooting and the subsequent police response, public testimonies from law enforcement and family members of shooting victims. The possibility of granting limited subpoena power remains on the table. The focus of the commission's investigation and the challenges faced by law enforcement in responding to the mass shooting are highlighted.