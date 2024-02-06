Spate of Thefts Overwhelms Manhattan: February 2024 Crime Report

Manhattan was struck by a series of thefts and a burglary on February 5, 2024, that have left residents and businesses with significant losses and heightened concerns about safety. Early morning, the peaceful quiet of the 900 block of Poyntz Ave was shattered when Central Mechanical Construction reported a burglary. Among the items stolen were a Dell laptop and a JL laser level, with the estimated losses amounting to $1,500.

Series of Crimes Continue Throughout the Day

As the day wore on, the 400 block of Yuma Street became the next target. Uhaul reported a theft involving a tow dolly trailer, with losses mirroring those of the earlier burglary at $1,500. But the crime spree didn't end there. In the afternoon, a 50-year-old woman fell victim to larceny from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. The theft of her suitcase from her car tallied up an estimated loss of $1,540.

Arrest Linked to Past Crimes

Simultaneously, the Riley County Police Department managed to apprehend Alexis Brantley, a 22-year-old from Fort Riley. Brantley was arrested for crimes committed in October 2023, including computer unlawful acts, theft of property lost or mislaid, criminal use of financial card, and identity theft. He was issued a bond of $5,000 and was not confined at the time of the report.

Community Urged to Assist in Investigations

The police are currently seeking information regarding these crimes and encouraging residents to contact Crime Stoppers. The program offers anonymity and a potential cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to arrests or the recovery of stolen property. As the authorities work tirelessly to ensure safety, the community is reminded that their vigilance and cooperation play an integral role in crime prevention and resolution.