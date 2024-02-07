South Carolina Man, Antonio Sibley, Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Minor

The tranquility of the weekend was shattered by the arrest of 23-year-old Antonio Sibley, charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. South Carolina's Anderson County Sheriff's Office took Sibley into custody, following an investigation sparked by the initial report of the incident.

The Investigation

The detectives working on the case found that Sibley allegedly sexually abused a young girl, reported to be under the age of 11. This disturbing revelation led to his arrest, with the charges now hanging over him like a dark cloud.

Denied Bond

Post arrest, Sibley was brought before Judge Wesley White. The gravity of the charges combined with the evidence presented led to the denial of bond for Sibley. As a result, he is currently detained at the Anderson County Detention Center.

Unrelated Incidents

